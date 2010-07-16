Tucker Carlson To Keith Olbermann: "WE OWN YOU"

Conservative news pundit and former CNN/MSNBC anchor Tucker Carlson is going bananas this morning over his recent purchase of the domain name KeithOlbermann.com, a fact he is proudly displaying on The Daily Caller, the political news website of which he is editor-in-chief.



Carlson told Michael Calderone of The Upshot: “I woke up this morning with a smile on my face.”

Olbermann responded: “I hope whoever sold it to them got cash.”

Presumably Carlson will use the website as a forum for scrutinizing and mocking the liberal cable news host’s coverage.

“We want to be the Keith Olbermann superstore,” Carlson told The Upshot. “We want to be your first and last stop for Keith Olbermann analysis.”

Calderone reports:

Olbermann and the Daily Caller have sparred over Twitter, and Carlson recently made the host’s nightly “World’s Worst” list.

Carlson, who used to host an MSNBC show, said he “never disliked Keith personally.” Still, he describes Olbermann as a “loveable, pompous character” and “thin-skinned blowhard.” Carlson said he doesn’t mean those things “in any sort of nasty way,” but that it’s simply hard to resist poking fun at the host.

