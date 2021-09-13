Tucker Carlson said he lies on TV out of ‘weakness’ and when he gets ‘really cornered’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson admitted to conservative show host Dave Rubin that he sometimes lies on his show when he’s ‘cornered.’ Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Carlson made the comment on September 12 while speaking to conservative show host Dave Rubin on an episode of the “The Rubin Report.” In the episode, Rubin questioned how CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Brian Stelter live with themselves “when they just lie again and again and we have the internet to expose the lies.”

In response, Carlson told Rubin what he does to get out of a tight spot.

“I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something,” Carlson said. “I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t – I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.”

But, Carlson went on to claim, there’s a difference between what he does and what happens on CNN. Carlson said CNN hosts lie “systematically” to protect powerful people like billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

“How dare you do that? How dare you use your power to protect and guard the powerful, even as you put your boot on the neck of the weakest people?” Carlson added.

“There have been many times in the 25 years I’ve been on TV where I think, you know, are we using this very substantial power that we have to put pictures on the screen to hurt weak people? And I have done that inadvertently over the years, because I got carried away. But I really try not to,” Carlson said, saying he only hits “upward” at those richer, more powerful, and stronger than himself.

Carlson’s comments to Rubin come one year after Fox News won a court case by arguing that no “reasonable viewer” could take Carlson seriously.

Carlson has made a series of controversial and often baseless statements throughout his time as the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which has been on air since 2016, including a slew of comments in recent months. In August, Carlson said Afghan refugees will “invade” the US and claimed without evidence that “millions” of refugees could be resettled in American neighborhoods in the coming months.

In July, Carlson – who has repeatedly refused to reveal if he has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine – contradicted his Fox colleagues who encouraged people to take the COVID-19 vaccine and told his viewers to ignore the medical advice they see on television. Carlson also recently claimed, without providing evidence, that the National Security Agency was illegally spying on him, an allegation the agency is now looking into.

Carlson’s representatives and CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.