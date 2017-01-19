Fox News 9 p.m. ratings soar as Tucker Carlson takes over for Megyn Kelly

Tucker Carlson’s new prime time show is off to a great start.

Since taking over for Megyn Kelly, who departed earlier this month for NBC News, ratings in the 9 p.m. time slot have seen double-digit increases.

In the show’s debut prime time week, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 3 million viewers and 576,000 in the key 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Those numbers represented a 10% increase in total viewers over the 2016 average for “The Kelly File.” The key 25-54 demo also saw a 12% spike.

Carlson, a conservative journalist fighting an on-air war with elites, was also up 21% in total viewers from the same time last year and 52% in the key demo.

The show has been a ratings hit for Fox News. When it initially premiered in the 7 p.m. slot, it debuted to high numbers. Its inaugural episode was watched by 3.7 million viewers, making it the network’s most watched telecast of the year in the time slot.

Fox News announced Carlson as its new 9 p.m. host just days after Kelly said she would leave the network.

