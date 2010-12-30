VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Says Michael Vick Should Have Been Executed

Last week President Obama called Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie to congratulate him for giving Michael Vick a second chance.



That apparently didn’t sit well with Tucker Carlson, one of Fox’s often controversial personalities, who last night said that he thinks Vick should have been executed. Carlson was filling in for Sean Hannity. Here’s the video:



