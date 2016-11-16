Tucker Carlson's Fox News show debuts to phenomenal ratings, beats both CNN and MSNBC combined

Fox News Tucker Carlson appears on the debut episode of his Fox News show.

Tucker Carlson’s new Fox News show scored high ratings on its debut night.

Approximately 3.7 million viewers watched the inaugural episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday, according to Nelson Media Research, making it the network’s most watched telecast of the year.

In the key 25-to-54 age demo, Carlson raked in 750,000 viewers, more than his competition on CNN and MSNBC combined.

Fox News formally announced Carlson would receive his own show last week.

Previously, Carlson served as a co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend” and was the editor in chief of The Daily Caller, a conservative news website.

