Fox News names Tucker Carlson as next host of 'On the Record'

Tucker Carlson will take over as the next host of “On the Record,” Fox News host Brit Hume announced in a tweet Thursday.

Great news! @TuckerCarlson will take over On the Record after the election as the new host. Congratulations to him. Terrific choice!

— Brit Hume (@brithume) November 3, 2016

Carlson is currently a host on “Fox & Friends Weekend” and editor-in-chief of The Daily Caller, a conservative news website.

Hume had temporarily taken over as host of the program when Greta Van Susteren abruptly departed the network.

Developing…

