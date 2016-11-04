Fox News names Tucker Carlson as next host of 'On the Record'

Oliver Darcy
Tucker Carlson will take over as the next host of “On the Record,” Fox News host Brit Hume announced in a tweet Thursday.

Carlson is currently a host on “Fox & Friends Weekend” and editor-in-chief of The Daily Caller, a conservative news website.

Hume had temporarily taken over as host of the program when Greta Van Susteren abruptly departed the network. 

Developing…

