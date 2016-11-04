Fox News names Tucker Carlson as next host of 'On the Record'

Rob Kim/Getty ImagesTucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson will take over as the next host of “On the Record,” Fox News host Brit Hume announced in a tweet Thursday.
Great news! @TuckerCarlson will take over On the Record after the election as the new host. Congratulations to him. Terrific choice!
— Brit Hume (@brithume) November 3, 2016
Carlson is currently a host on “Fox & Friends Weekend” and editor-in-chief of The Daily Caller, a conservative news website.
Hume had temporarily taken over as host of the program when Greta Van Susteren abruptly departed the network.
Developing…
