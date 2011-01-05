Tucker Carlson Comes To His Senses: 'Of Course Michael Vick Shouldn't Be Executed'

Tucker Carlson appeared on Sean Hannity last night, this time as a guest, and addressed the firestorm he created the other day while guest-hosting for Hannity, when he said he thought Michael Vick “should be executed” for his treatment of dogs.



Hannity wanted to know why Carlson was “destroying the show.”

“This is what happens when you get too emotional…I’m a dog lover…I love them and I know a lot about what Michael Vick did…I overspoke. I’m uncomfortable with the death penalty in any circumstance. Of course I don’t think he should be executed, but I do think that what he did is truly appalling.”

Short version: This is what happens when you have a short period of time to make your mark on the cable TV world and the viral clips that feed it online.

Vid below. Explanation starts at 4:10 mark.

video.foxnews.com

