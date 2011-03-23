Tucker Carlson Hires Clarence Thomas' Wife

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas — noted Tea Partier, fundraiser, anti-health care reform advocate, and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — landed herself a new gig: correspondent at Tucker Carlson’s The Daily Caller.



“We are thrilled to have Ginni Thomas join The Daily Caller as a special correspondent to interview both established and emerging leaders about the serious questions facing our country,” Neil Patel, publisher and CEO of The Daily Caller, said. “Ginni is always upbeat, she has an unbelievable amount of energy and enthusiasm and she knows our political system as well as anyone in Washington. We could not imagine a better person to take on this role.”

Thomas previously worked at Liberty Central but resigned in 2010 after a call she made to Anita Hill came to light. The organisation’s ties to the health-care debate caused Rep. Anthony Weiner to call for her husband to recuse himself from the court case.

Both MediaMatters.org and Talking Points Memo see the hire as yet another indication that The Caller is not the impartial site founder Carlson claimed it was when he and a former aide to Dick Cheney announced the launch.

