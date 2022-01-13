Tucker Carlson called Brett Kavanaugh a ‘cringing little liberal’ for upholding vaccine mandates for health workers

Brett Kavanaugh. Jim Bourg-Pool/Getty Images

The Fox News host Tucker Carlson called the Trump-nominated Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh a “cringing little liberal” because he upheld vaccine mandates for health workers.

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, who are both conservatives, sided with the court’s liberal judges on the Thursday vote, allowing President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for healthcare workers at federally-funded facilities to pass 5-4.

Carlson singled out Kavanaugh on air on Thursday.

His guest, Harmeet Dhillon, the CEO of the Center for American Liberties, said that millions of healthcare workers would lose their jobs if they were not vaccinated “which is really unfortunate, given the massive shortage that we have of healthcare workers right now in our hospitals.”

Carlson responded: “Yeah, with no help from Brett Kavanaugh I notice. Cringing little liberal.”

Despite allowing the healthcare-worker vaccination mandate, the Supreme Court on Thursday separately struck down Biden’s plan for a vaccine-or-test mandate for private companies that have more than 100 employees.

It was struck down 6-3, with Kavanaugh among the judges who voted it down.