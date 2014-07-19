Video Advertising Company TubeMogul Had A Gigantic First-Day IPO Pop

TubeMogul TubeMogul CEO Brett Wilson

Shares of TubeMogul, a digital branding company, surged more than 60% in their public debut Friday.

TubeMogul priced its IPO at $US7 per share, and the stock finished Friday at $US11.50 for a gain of 64% on its first day of trade.

At its current stock price, TubeMogul’s market cap is about $US329 million.

TubeMogul is a software company that operates a video advertising platform.

According to TubeMogul’s most recent filing with the SEC, in 2013 its revenue totaled $US57.2 million, while the company lost about $US3.5 million, or $US1.12 per share.

In the quarter ended March 31, the company’s revenue totaled $US22 million.

Here’s a chart of TubeMogul’s intraday performance.

