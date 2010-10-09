TubeMogul Raises $10 Million To Expand Video Ad Platform

Photo: TubeMogul

TubeMogul, a video analytics firm/ad platform, announced today that it’s raised $10 million in a series B round.CEO Brett Wilson tells us the money will go to making its video ad platform bigger and better. The company is mostly known for its video analytics.



But, it’s “undergoing a shift” towards becoming a demand side platform for video. TubeMogul is going to help with media buying, ad serving, and ad optimization.

It has 1 billion cookies tracking people’s behaviour with videos says Wilson. Using that information TubeMogul thinks it can be a better company for distributing ads to the proper audience.

TubeMogul is staffing up, bringing in more people with an “ad DNA,” says Wilson. (Right now TubeMogul has around 30 people.)

This round brings the company’s total amount of money raised to $15 million. Wilson says it hasn’t even touched its series A money yet because it’ generating revenue. It decided to raise this round because it found a business model that scales, and it wants to go an attack the opportunity.

Revenue for this year is expected to come in at $10 million.

The round was led by Foundation Capital with existing investors Trinity Ventures and Knightsbridge Capital also participating. Ashu Garg from Foundation joins the board.

