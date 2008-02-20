Video Analytics Startup TubeMogul Raises $1.5 Million

Web video analytics firm TubeMogul has raised $1.5 million in Series A funding from Knight’s Bridge Capital Partners, Wallstrip founder Howard Lindzon’s new Internet fund.



TubeMogul’s software helps Web video publishers push their content out to multiple video-sharing sites at the same time, and then tracks who watched then, where, when, etc. The Emeryville, Calif.-based company will use the money to boost its sales efforts for premium services and to expand its analytics tools.

