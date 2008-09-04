TubeMogul Launches Web Video "Marketplace" For Advertisers

TubeMogul, a service that distributes Web video to multiple sites and collects viewing data from across the Web, is launching a new service to help producers make money. Today the company pulls the wraps off what it calls “TubeMogul Marketplace” designed to connect advertisers with video producers from Kevin Nalts to iJustine.



The service, rolled out quietly over the past few weeks, publishes demographic data that TubeMogul is already collecting, and makes it searchable for advertisers or investors looking for appropriate Web video for their message. TubeMogul makes no money from the service, and is offering it as a value-add for producers that use the site.

Most of the top 200 TubeMogul producers opted-in to the project, which allows their viewer data to be seen by anyone. Some, such as Sony Music Entertainment, however, opted out. The company is sending an email to the rest of its clients today to get their opt-in permission to add their videos to the “marketplace.”

Right now advertisers can sort 15 genre categories such as “vlogs & people” or “comedy,” minimum views and demographics such as age and gender. Soon, the company hopes to add geographic data, so advertisers can select regions of the country or the world.

The “marketplace” is TubeMogul’s first attempt to try and figure out the video market. While the service won’t replace any of the tools already at advertisers’ disposal, it could help make sense of the dizzying array of indie video in need of advertising.

For example, tech blogger Chris Pirillo has had 1.75 million views in the last 30 days, 97% on YouTube, and his viewers are mostly male aged 25-34:



While xgobobeanx has had almost 300,000 views in the last 30 days, 99% on YouTube, mostly males aged 13-17:

