Ad tech company TubeMogul is launching an ad campaign that alleges Google has 'conflicts of interest' and 'walled gardens'

TubeMogul A screen shot from TubeMogul’s ad campaign, which implies Google has built up ‘walled gardens.’

TubeMogul, the public ad tech company that specialises in video advertising, is launching an ad campaign on Monday that attacks its main competitor, Google.

In a series of video ads, print ads, and outdoor posters, TubeMogul alleges Google has a “conflict of interest” when it comes to advertising and that it has built up a “walled garden” from the rest of the ad tech industry.

TubeMogul appears to be referring to Google’s move last summer to restrict third-party companies — like TubeMogul — from buying YouTube ads via the DoubleClick Ad Exchange. Instead, advertisers now have to contact YouTube’s salesforce directly or use Google’s own self-serve ad tech platforms. In a press release, TubeMogul also points out that it does not own media or make money from publishers in any way — unlike Google.

Both video executions in the “Independence Matters” campaign see someone using Google’s voice search feature.

In the first spot, the person asks: “What is a walled garden?” Nothing happens, so they then asks “Uhhh … show me articles about walled gardens in ad tech.” When Google still doesn’t bring up any search results, they then search for “walled garden business models.” Google returns an image search for “business models” and stock imagery of people in meetings.

“Are you kidding me?,” the person exclaims. Google immediately returns this image search:

“This is ridiculous!” The person says, before the ad invites the viewer to “learn why #IndependenceMatters” on a dedicated website.

The second video ad takes on the same format. The person first asks to be shown articles about “conflict of interest,” but Google returns an image search results page about “Civil war conflict.”

Next they ask about “advertising conflict of interest,” but nothing happens. “What about misaligned business incentives” they ask, but still Google doesn’t respond.

In the press release, TubeMogul explains its reasons for launching the campaign:

There is an alphabet of reasons to love Google. For many years, the company defined openness and innovation. But in advertising, Google has made a conscious decision to wall itself off from the rest of the industry. While that is Google’s decision to make, it means that an advertiser centralizing buys within their walls risks losing access to some of the most exciting advertising opportunities out there. And that’s not all they risk losing. At TubeMogul, we believe independence best serves brand advertisers and breaks down barriers.

Here is what the poster element of the campaign will look like:

And this is the ad TubeMogul is placing in US advertising trade press:

