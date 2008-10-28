TubeMogul Buys Flash Analytics Firm Illuminex

TubeMogul, which tracks video views, bought a video analytics firm, Illuminex, to expand its offerings to include tracking viewer engagement, minutes viewed, and where the views are coming from.



TubeMogul has about 40,000 users, including CBS, and Illuminex is bringing in Revision3 and eBaum’s World, as well as others.

