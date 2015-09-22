These maps show the London Underground in a way that normal people never get to see

The London Tube handles millions of passengers a day, many of who have no idea how are the maze of tunnels are really structured.
That’s partly because the Tube map, while easy-to-read, is wildly out-of-scale.
To provide a new perspective, we collected a series of fascinating maps that show the London Underground in a way that’s rarely seen by the general public.
Next, here's the night tube. It's September launch has been postponed due to widespread strikes over pay and hours.
Not every tube map ever created is still running. There are dozens of discontinued 'ghost stations' around London.
The Tube map isn't actually to scale, so Transport for London created a map showing where the Tube *really* runs. It was first released in response to an Freedom of Information request from a member of the public, and after it proved very popular, TfL made an official version to release more widely.
... as well as the snaking passageways below, which serve the Hammersmith & City/Circle/Metropolitan lines, and the Northern, Piccadilly, and Victoria lines.
In terms of footfall, Kings Cross/St. Pancras can't beat Oxford Circus. It's the busiest underground station in the city.
In 2014, Kings Cross/St. Pancras had 92 million visitors. Oxford Circus, meanwhile, had 98.5 million. Pictured is the upper levels and entrance hall.
It serves just one line, the Northern (Bank branch). The escalator is located on the left of the diagram.
It's also a particularly simple tube stop, serving only the Central Line. It is located in Zone 4, North East London.
It's notable for having the most escalators of any station on the London Underground -- 23. (Take the wrong one and you can end up with a 100-yard detour.)
If you've ever ventured into West London, then chances are you've changed lines at Earl's Court, its above-ground platforms connecting the Piccadilly and various arms of the District line.
Finsbury Park, located in North London, serves the Piccadilly and Victoria Lines. (It's also the home of yours truly.)
South Kensington is another picturesque station, and services the District, Circle, and Piccadilly Lines.
Victoria connects the Circle, District, and Victoria lines. Its train station is a gateway to much of Southern England.
And here's Brixton, at the end of the Victoria line. The area is currently undergoing rapid gentrification.
Leicester Square is one of London's most notorious tourist traps. Its tube stop connects to the Northern and Piccadilly lines.
