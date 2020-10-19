Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field and sat alone to call his parents after making his NFL debut

@davehydesports / Twitter Tua Tagovailoa sits back to take it all in.

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got his first NFL action on Sunday against the New York Jets.

After the game, Tagovailoa returned to the field and sat alone, calling his parents on FaceTime to share the moment with them.

Tagovailoa told reporters that he shared a “very special moment” with his parents on the field, as they were unable to be with him in person for his first NFL snaps.

With the Dolphins holding a 24-0 lead over the Jets in the final minutes of regulation, Tagovailoa entered the game for starter Ryan Fitzpatrick to take his first snap as an NFL player.

Tagovailoa’s time on the field wasn’t all that eventful â€” he handed the ball off three times and completed his two throws for nine passing yards â€” before the final seconds of the game ticked away.

But after the game, Tagovailoa returned to the field, sitting alone to take in the moment. ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe captured the emotional scene.

Tua Tagovailoa went back to the field and he’s sitting around the 15-yard-line in full uniform. It looks like he’s soaking this moment in. On November 16, 2019, Tua suffered a potentially career-ending injury. On October 18, 2020, he threw his first NFL passes. pic.twitter.com/q5OHSNQe2c — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2020

After the game, Tagovailoa told reporters that he had gone back out on the field to FaceTime with his parents, who couldn’t attend the game in person.

“I think it was a very special moment for me because my parents weren’t here,” Tagovailoa said. “I couldn’t really remember where we ended our drive at, so I tried to sit close to where we ended our drive at, and I FaceTimed my parents because they couldn’t be here.”

Tua went out on the field after the game to FaceTime his parents "It was a special moment for me" pic.twitter.com/26H61A6GuR — SNY (@SNYtv) October 18, 2020

While Tua’s parents couldn’t be with him for his first snaps as an NFL quarterback, they still got to share a special moment with their son on his big day.

