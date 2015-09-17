Tsunami waves are hitting the coast of Chile and warnings have been issued for New Zealand

Six months after tsunami In Sri Lanka. Photo: Paula Bronstein/ Getty.

Tsunami waves of up to five metres have been detected along parts of Chile’s coast after an 8.3 magnitude earthquake struck 220km north of the capital Santiago.

Chilean authorities say the sea level is 4.2m higher than normal around the region of Coquimbo, and at least 1.7m higher near Valparaiso.

#Earthquake Video of the #tsunami wave in Chile. Remember its the middle of the night here…. http://t.co/Za3LnHpjzf — Australianwarnings (@Australianwarni) September 17, 2015

The death toll is believed to have reached five people, while there is estimated the one million people have evacuated.

Evacuations are taking place and the National Tsunami Warning Centre has issued alerts for as far and wide as Hawaii and New Zealand. However the highest threat is in Chile and French Polynesia.

TSUNAMI MESSAGE NUMBER 3/

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH, HI.

The first tsunami activity may reach New Zealand in the areas around East Cape at approximately 00:15 on tomorrow morning.

Bay of Plenty has been issued with a warning.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Civil Defence says the country is “in precaution mode”, and has issued a “marine and Beach threat” warning.

People in the above coastal areas have been advised to stay out of the water and off beaches.

“The tsunami warning will remain in effect until a cancellation message is issued by MCDEM. Updates will be issued hourly,” it reports.

NWSHonolulu is reporting that while the state is under a Tsunami Advisory there is not expected to be a major tsunami in the area. However, sea level changes and strong currents may occur.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is reporting estimated times of arrival of the initial tsunami wave for places within threatened regions.

It says: “Actual arrival times may differ and the initial wave may not be the largest.”

Videos are appearing on YouTube of people evacuating cities in Chile.

This one is in Valpo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8V3FWTo9tQ

Transport facilities across the city are under strain as people flee for higher ground.

#LTenVivo | Tensión en Santiago en hora punta por terremoto 8,4° Richter http://t.co/rGqFUsj3XV pic.twitter.com/F4bBrvonq5 — La Tercera (@latercera) September 17, 2015

Videos of the rising water have also started to hit social media.

The first photos of the distruction have hit Twitter.

Journalist Juan Miranda has published these photographs from Los Vilos.

Algunas fotos que me llegan de Los Vilos. Del borde costero pic.twitter.com/ASEYZYrhjY — Juan Miranda (@JuanMirandaB) September 17, 2015

Here’s another.

Centro de Tongoy!!! Fuerza mi gentepic.twitter.com/E5XK1hFlxF — #Pequeña_flor!!!! (@vw_mery) September 17, 2015

Projections of the impact of the tsunami has been shown in this map by the US Tsunami Warning Center.

The colour show the predicted waves above sea level in centimetres.

