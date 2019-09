A tsunami warning is in effect for Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands in the Pacific Ocean after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake occurred near Arawa, Bougainville, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was initially estimated as a 7.8-magnitude quake.

Here’s a shakemap from USGS:

