Here Is The Earthquake Warning System Japan Spent $1 Billion To Build

If you were in Japan on Friday chances are you would have seen this.



It’s Japan earthquake warning system that the government spent $1billion to build and includes a network of 1,000 GPS-based sensors spread out over the country.

Considering the devastation that followed it doesn’t sound actually sound all that alarming, but according to Alan Boyle at MSNBC it provided “enough time for people to switch off their gas lines and get beneath a table or a door frame.”

And was especially helpful to those in Tokyo who were 230 miles from the epicentre and therefore may have had an additional 80 seconds to prepare.

Boyle says it is considered a model for the rest of the world and the basis for a system the U.S. is trying to develop for California.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.