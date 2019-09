Look at this chart of the Nikkei. It’s not hard to figure out when the tsunami/earthquake hit.



Meanwhile, the impact on other global markets isn’t too radical, but US stocks are heading lower.

China had a slide last night as well.

Of course, in addition to this, we’ve got the potential “Day of Rage” in Saudi Arabia to watch for.

