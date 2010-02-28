Tsunami Fears In Hawaii Following Massive Earthquake In Chile

(AP) A tsunami warning was in effect for Hawaii Saturday following a massive earthquake that struck central Chile.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning centre also issued a tsunami advisory for the coast of California and an Alaskan coastal area from Kodiak to Attu islands.

The first waves were expected to arrive in Hawaii at 11:19 a.m. Saturday (4:19 p.m. EST).

The centre said a tsunami has been generated that could cause damage along coastlines of all islands in the Hawaii. It said a tsunami in California and Alaska was possible.

The Ewa Beach, Hawaii-based centre called for “urgent action to protect lives and property” in Hawaii, which is among 53 nations and territories subject to tsunami warnings.

“The main thing is we want everyone to take this event seriously,” said Charles McCreery, director of the centre.

