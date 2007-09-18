Cramer to AOL's Bloggingstocks.com, Bad For SeekingAlpha

TheStreet.com (TSCM) will now distribute Jim Cramer’s blog for free through AOL’s (TWX) bloggingstocks.com. According to paidcontent, the deal is just a link/content exchange and, for now, doesn’t involve money. AOL’s late entry into the stock-blogging business, bloggingstocks, has recently caught the industry leader, New York-based Seeking Alpha (see the latest traffic stats from Compete here).



SeekingAlpha already devotes a whole NAV-bar tab to Mr. Cramer–SeekingAlpha staff are apparently paid to sit through every Cramer broadcast and take notes–but now bloggingstocks will have access to Cramer’s TheStreet.com blog, which otherwise sits behind a paid firewall. Based on Cramer’s celestial popularity, this move would seem to be good for AOL and bad for SeekingAlpha.

