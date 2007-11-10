TSCM: Saw Sudden Online Ad Weakness Late Q3

Another warning shot for Google (GOOG), Yahoo (YHOO), AOL (TWX), et al. In its Q3 conference call, TheStreet.com (TSCM) reported that advertisers suddenly postponed spending toward the end of the quarter.

Those same advertisers supposedly resumed advertising in Q4, when the market recovered–but that was before the stock market began tanking again. The takeaway: The forces that are affecting the stock market and the economy are affecting ad spending–including online ad spending. We continue to expect that the biggest companies will not actually be “immune.”

