Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Allegedly Texted 'lol' To Friend Who Said He Looked Like Bomber Suspect

According to a newly-released criminal complaint against two new suspects, once photos were released of the Tsarnaev brothers after the Boston bombings, one of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s friends saw the picture on television and texted Dzhokhar to say the suspect looked like him.



Dzhokhar’s response? “lol”:

Tsarnaev allegedly texted friend “lol” after the friend he looked like suspect on television twitter.com/ryanjreilly/st… — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 1, 2013

