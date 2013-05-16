CBS: Suspected Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Scribbled A Confession On The Boat He Was Found In

The boat

Boston bombings suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev scribbled a confession on the wall of the boat police found him in, CBS News correspondent John Miller reports.



Sources tell Miller that the note, scrawled with a pen on the interior wall of the cabin, said the Boston victims were collateral damage for the way Muslims were treated in the U.S.-driven wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This jibes with previously reported motives.

From CBS:

When you attack one Muslim, you attack all Muslims, the note added. …

Dzhokhar said he didn’t mourn older brother Tamerlan – the other suspect in the bombings – and said Tamerlan was a martyr in paradise by then – and that Dzhokar expected to join him there.

Miller reports that the wall the note was written on was riddled with bullet holes from shots fired into the boat by police. Tsarnaev, 19, was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the neck and leg.

The note will be a significant piece of evidence in any Dzhokar trial, according to Miller, because it is clearly admissible and details responsibility as well as motive for the attacks.

On April 15 two homemade bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and wounding more than 260.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.