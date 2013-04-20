BOSTON BOMBING SUSPECTS' MOTHER: 'This Is A Setup'

Natick PoliceThe mother of Dzhokar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev spoke with television networks Friday afternoon, and said that she believes her sons are being setup.



“I am 100 per cent sure that this is a setup,” she said. “My two sons are really innocent and neither of them have ever talked about what they said now.”

Her remarks echo those of other relatives of the Tsarnaev brothers, including their father and their aunt, both of whom claimed that the boys were innocent.

Watch her full interview with Russia Today below:

