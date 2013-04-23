Police Will Probe Deceased Boston Bombing Suspect For Links To Grisly 2011 Triple Murder

One of the strangest elements of Boston bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s backstory is the news that someone described as his “best friend,” Brendan Mess, was one of the victims in a grisly 2011 triple murder that has never been solved.



Now the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman MaryBeth Long has announced that any connection between Tamerlan Tsarnaev and the murder will be investigated, according to the Associated Press.

“We are definitely going to pursue any new leads,” a different spokesperson told Reuters.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, died during a confrontation with police last week. Police believe he and his brother, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, were responsible for the Boston Marathon bombings that killed three and injured more than 200 others.

The announcement comes just a day after BuzzFeed reported that several friends of Mess have begun to wonder about a possible link between the suspect in Monday’s marathon bombings and the unsolved murder.

After the bombing, one source identified as Ray told BuzzFeed “a few of my friends, without even speaking about it beforehand, have all been thinking” about a possible link.

Back in 2011, the murder of Mess and two friends (Erik Weissman and Raphael Teken) at his apartment in Waltham on September 12 was big news.

At the time Middlesex District Attorney Gerard Leone said it was a “very graphic crime scene” and later released a statement saying that “based on the present state of the investigation, it is believed that the victims knew the assailant or assailants, and the attacks were not random.”

Nobody was ever arrested in the case.

