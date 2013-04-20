Mother Of Boston Bombing Suspects Suggests FBI Has Been Watching Her Son For Five Years

Zubeidat K. Tsarnaeva, the mother of Boston bombing suspects Dzhokar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, suggested Friday that the FBI had been surveilling her older son for several years prior to Monday’s attack.



In an interview with Russia Today Friday, Tsarnaeva said that Tamerlan Tsarnaev got involved in “religious politics” five years ago, and that the FBI had contacted her about her son’s activities.

“He was controlled by the FBI for five years,” she said.”They knew what my son was doing, they knew what sites on the Internet he was going [to], they used to come…and talk to me…they were telling me that he was a serious leader and they were afraid of him.”

A spokesperson for the FBI told Business Insider Friday that the agency would be putting out a statement “shortly” regarding its previous contact with either of the Tsarnaev suspects. The spokesperson would not confirm or deny that the agency had had any previous contact.

Tsarnaeva also insisted that her sons were innocent, and had been “set up.”

Tamerlan, 26, died Thursday night in a shootout with Boston Police. A manhunt is still underway for Tsarnaeva’s younger son, Dzhoker, 19.

Watch the clip below:

