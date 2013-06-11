TSA Wouldn't Let Chewbacca Actor Take His 'Star Wars' Lightsaber Through Airport

‘Star Wars’ actors Peter Mayhew and Harrison Ford at the St. Jude 30th Anniversary screening of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ in 2010.

Don’t mess with Chewbacca — or the actor who played him.



Peter Mayhew who starred as the Wookiee in the original “Star Wars” films had his walking cane confiscated by security at Denver Airport.

The cane’s design is meant to resemble a lightsaber from the films.

The 69-year-old, 7-foot-tall Mayhew was flying home from the city’s Comic Con convention.

In response, the Chewbacca actor took to Twitter, posting photos of TSA looking over his cane and airing his frustrations.

@americanair won’t allow me through the airport with me cane! Can I get a retweet? twitter.com/TheWookieeRoar… — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) June 3, 2013

Giant man need giant cane.. small cane snap like toothpick…. besides.. my light saber cane is just cool.. I would miss it.. — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) June 3, 2013

Mayhew was finally allowed to board his plane home to Boyd, Texas with his lightsaber cane.

Magic words to TSA are not “please” or “thank you”.. It’s “Twitter”.. cane released to go home.. twitter.com/TheWookieeRoar… — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) June 3, 2013

After the entire ordeal, Mayhew tweeted a photo of himself reunited with the lightsaber cane.

Good to see you old friend. … twitter.com/TheWookieeRoar… — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) June 9, 2013

TomoNewsUS produced an animated video of the entire ordeal.

