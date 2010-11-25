TSA WINS: Busiest Travel Day Of The Year Is Going Smoothly

We’re a few hours into the busiest travel day of the year, and there are no signs of problems.



The much-touted National Opt Out Day, which was supposed to cause mass delays as passengers demanded a pat-down, is fizzling out, according to reports at LaGuardia and Reagan.

Right now at LaGuardia there is a less than 10 minute line at the Delta security checkpoint (though we get that estimate from the TSA’s iPhone app, so take with a grain of salt).

In fact it seems like the X-ray scanners may be speeding up the process. How many people really want the enhanced pat-down?

