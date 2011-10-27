TSA Vibrator Inspector Fired, Whole Incident Animated

We all met Jill Flipovic the other day. TSA went through her bags in their inspection and, finding a vibrator inside, left her a note encouraging her to “Get Your Freak On, Girl.”
Well the TSA just informed the world through their blog that they have fired the Vibrator-cheering inspector — even linking to Flipovic’s original tweet.
And lucky for all of us, BigAppleDailyTV has animated the whole incident for us. Check it out:
