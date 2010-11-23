10 TSA Horror Stories Of Pat-Downs Gone Wrong

Photo: Gizmodo
Get ready. It’s just days until millions of Thanksgiving travellers come face to face (hand-to-groin) with the new TSA security measures.It doesn’t look fun.
Especially when an 8-year-old boy has to take his shirt off or a cancer survivor gets covered in urine. Those are some of the horror stories that may, just may, force the TSA to come up with a new security procedure.
On Wednesday, angry travellers are holding National Opt-Out Day, a protest to refuse the body scan and opt for a pat down, which takes more time and will cause delays.
A cell phone video was taken in Salt Lake City International Airport of an eight-year-old boy being patted down by a TSA agent. The boy was shy and uncomfortable during the search and resisting the agents. His father had to hold his arms up to allow the TSA agent to finish the search. Word is that the the father had the boy remove his shirt.
Bladder cancer survivor, Thomas Sawyer, was left 'crying, humiliated and covered with his own urine,' after a TSA pat down in the Detroit International Airport. Sawyer uses a urostomy bag which collects his urine in a bag from an opening in his stomach. TSA agents had no interest in Sawyer's medical condition, and even when he told them they would easily break his bag, the agent went ahead with the search, leaving Sawyer covered in his own urine.
Cathy Bossi, a flight attendant for U.S. Airways and a breast cancer survivor, was forced to show her prosthetic breast during a TSA pat down. The TSA agent put her whole hand on Bossi's breast asking what she felt and then asked to see it. Bossi said the experience was horrific.
One passenger compared his pat down by a TSA agent to 'sexual assault.' This pat down of a male passenger caught on tape was invasive and inappropriate.
John Tyner refused both the backscatter screening and the pat down in the San Diego International Airport. After telling countless TSA agents and supervisors the pat down was a violation of his rights and illegal, Tyner was escorted out of the airport.
An ABC employee, Carolyn Durand, chose the pat down instead of the full body screen. Durand said the female TSA agent who performed her body search felt inside of her underwear. She described the situation as embarrassing and inappropriate.
After clearing a metal detector, Gurdeep Singh Bawa, was forced to remove his turban. Taking the turban off and allowing others to touch it are both disrespectful and Bawa had to do both to pass through airport security, even though he passed both a metal detector and explosives trace detection test.
A three-year-old girl was even patted down by a TSA agent in Chattanooga, Tenn. In a cell phone video of the pat down, the little girl screams in fear, 'Stop touching me.'
Radio host, Owen JJ Stone, was searched by a TSA agent who told Stone he had to put his hand down his pants. Stone chose to have the search done in public, fearing that in a private room the agent would be more aggressive in his search.
Meg McClain refused screening with the full body scanner and asked questions about the pat down. In response she was handcuffed, her ticket was ripped up, and she was kicked out of the airport.
- Albuquerque International Sunport Airport
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
- Boston Logan International
- Bush Houston Interncontinental Airport
- Boise Airport
- Bradley International Airport
- Brownsville
- Buffalo Niagara International Airport
- Charlotte Douglas International
- Chicago O'Hare International
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- Cleveland International Airport
- Corpus Christie Airport
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
- Denver International Airport
- Detroit Metro Airport
- Dulles International Airport
- El Paso International Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
- Fort Wayne International Airport
- Fresno Airport
- Gulfport International Airport
- Grand Rapids Airport
- Harrisburg International Airport
- Harlingen/Valley International Airport
- Honolulu International Airport
- Indianapolis International Airport
- Jacksonville International Airport
- John F. Kennedy International Airport
- Kansas City International
- LaGuardia International Airport
- Lambert/St. Louis International Airport
- Laredo International Airport
- Lihue Airport
- Los Angeles International
- Luis Munoz Marin International Airport
- McAllen Miller Airport
- McCarran International Airport
- Memphis International Airport
- Miami International Airport
- General Mitchell Milwaukee International Airport
- Mineta San José International
- Minneapolis/St.Paul International Airport
- Nashville International Airport
- Newark Liberty International Airport
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
- Oakland International Airport
- Omaha Eppley Field Airport
- Orlando International Airport
- Palm Beach International Airport
- Philadelphia International Airport
- Phoenix International Airport
- Pittsburgh International Airport
- Port Columbus International
- Raleigh-Durham International Airport
- Richmond International Airport
- Rochester International Airport
- Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
- Salt Lake City International Airport
- San Antonio International Airport
- San Diego International Airport
- San Francisco International Airport
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
- Spokane International Airport
- T.F. Green Airport
- Tampa International Airport
- Tulsa International Airport
These airports are getting them soon:
- Chicago Midway International Airport
- Houston William P. Hobby Airport
- Saipan International Airport
