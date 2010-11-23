10 TSA Horror Stories Of Pat-Downs Gone Wrong

Photo: Gizmodo

Get ready. It’s just days until millions of Thanksgiving travellers come face to face (hand-to-groin) with the new TSA security measures.It doesn’t look fun.



Especially when an 8-year-old boy has to take his shirt off or a cancer survivor gets covered in urine. Those are some of the horror stories that may, just may, force the TSA to come up with a new security procedure.

On Wednesday, angry travellers are holding National Opt-Out Day, a protest to refuse the body scan and opt for a pat down, which takes more time and will cause delays.

