Finally! Watch US TSA agents line up and go through security as they role-play passengers in training

On a recent trip to TSA Academy in Glynco, Georgia, we discovered that TSA trainees learn the most important aspects of security and customer service by ironically standing in line themselves. This full-scale airport security checkpoint provides the best hands-on experience where the students can role-play as different types of passengers.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.