TSA Reveals All The Crazy Things People Have Tried To Smuggle On Planes

In addition to blogging about Cupcakegate, the TSA app, and various other TSA procedures, the TSA blog compiles a weekly list of items it has confiscated or found at airports across the nation.
Recently, the agency compiled a list of Top 10 Good Catches of 2011. We picked the most interesting items on that list as well as few items confiscated in the first few weeks of 2012. Here they are along with the commentary from the TSA blog.
A 350,000 volt stun gun designed to look like lipstick was found in a passenger's carry-on bag at Burlington (BTV). This particular lipstick is known to leave your lips looking stunning.
Source: The TSA Blog
A 4-ounce canister of mace along with a lipstick knife were found in a carry-on bag at Akron (CAK). I guess if you're going for blood red lips, this is for you.
Source: The TSA Blog
Officers at Charlotte (CLT) discovered a green leafy substance in a plastic bag, artfully concealed inside of a bag of sand and another plastic baggy containing a green leafy substance pushed down inside a piece of bread, stuffed inside a shoe. We're not looking for drugs, but when something is packed like this and stuffed in a shoe, it's going to look ominously odd.
Source: The TSA Blog
Three Lite-Brite' found in checked baggage with marijuana stuffed in them. Not looking for drugs, but an organic substance stuffed in with electronics is alarming.
Source: The TSA Blog
Believe it or not, the chainsaw found at Elmira (ELM) was not the problem here. You can travel with your chainsaw as checked luggage, however, gassing it up is the problem. You know… Gas? Highly flammable liquid...
Source: The TSA Blog
Two birds were discovered during a pat down administered due to bulky clothing at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
They were wrapped in socks and taped to the leg and chest of a woman who was travelling to China. U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers arrested the woman on suspicion of smuggling and exporting an endangered species out of the United States.
Source: The TSA Blog
The passenger who tried to bring this on the plane at Salt Lake City (SLC) didn't realise spear guns were prohibited. In case you're wondering, he wasn't wearing flippers.
Source: The TSA Blog
Holy Prohibited Items List Batman, why didn't you put this in your checked baggage with your grappling gun? This knife was found at San Antonio (SAT).
Source: The TSA Blog
Title of the post: Not even Ninja can escape airport security
They say you should never judge a book by its cover, but in this case, it's a book titled: Ninja:The Shadow Warrior. This is exactly what I'd expect to find in a book with that title. I couldn't resist with the title of this blog post, but we didn't catch an actual Ninja of course. What we did catch was a passenger who claimed they forgot this stealthy Ninja book was in their bag. Hmmm....
Source: The TSA Blog
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.