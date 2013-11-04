TSA Releases Names Of Two Officers Injured In Friday's LAX Shooting

The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed the identities of the two officers injured in Friday’s shooting at Los Angeles International Airport.

James Speer, 54, joined the agency in May 2008. Tony Grigsby, 36, joined in 2004.

“Both officers are now at home recovering from their injuries,” the agency said in a statement.

One of the pair could be seen being escorted away from the rampage during Friday’s news coverage.

Gerardo Hernandez, 39, was the first TSA officer killed in the agency’s history.

The suspected shooter could face the death penalty.

At a news conference yesterday, TSA chief John Pistole said LAX staff had gone through active shooter training just three weeks ago.

