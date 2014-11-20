Here Are The Ridiculous Items People Have Tried To Bring On Planes Over The Last 3 Months

An airport the size of New York City’s JFK collects 4 tons of prohibited items every year.
The TSA put some of these items on display as a reminder to passengers to be cognisant of what they’re packing in their carry-ons as the holiday travel season approaches.
You can check what items are prohibited on the TSA’s website.
Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of Associated Press.
