The TSA Is Instagramming Terrifying Objects People Wanted To Bring On Planes

A stun gun designed to look like a pack of cigarettes, from the TSA’s Instagram account.

Not wanting to be left out of latest social media marketing trends, the TSA launched an Instagram account last week.



The subject of the filtered photos? Terrifying guns, knives, and inert grenades that people have tried to sneak onto planes.

While the TSA could be commended for preventing these weapons from getting on board your cross-country flight, there’s something jarring about seeing a government agency encouraging the world to share sepia photos of stun guns designed to look like cigarette packs (with carefully selected borders) accompanied with literally 25 different hashtags.

Does snarky social media commentary — “#Fireworks don’t fly (On planes)” — still work when it pertains to flight safety?

