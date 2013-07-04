The TSA Is Instagramming Terrifying Objects People Wanted To Bring On Planes

Laura Stampler
tsa instagram weaponsA stun gun designed to look like a pack of cigarettes, from the TSA’s Instagram account.

Not wanting to be left out of latest social media marketing trends, the TSA launched an Instagram account last week.

The subject of the filtered photos? Terrifying guns, knives, and inert grenades that people have tried to sneak onto planes.

While the TSA could be commended for preventing these weapons from getting on board your cross-country flight, there’s something jarring about seeing a government agency encouraging the world to share sepia photos of stun guns designed to look like cigarette packs (with carefully selected borders) accompanied with literally 25 different hashtags.

Does snarky social media commentary — “#Fireworks don’t fly (On planes)” — still work when it pertains to flight safety?

The TSA adds borders and multiple hashtags to every post.

Turning weapons into art.

It has also adopted internet-friendly snark that many marketers use on social media.

A lot of guns are found in passengers' carry-on bags.

Many are loaded, like this one, found in Austin.

And this one, in a carry-on in Houston.

... or terrified that people are trying to bring knives disguised as credit cards on board flights?

What do you think of the new Instagram endeavour?

