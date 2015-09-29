The TSA's Instagram shows the horrifying things people try to bring on flights - you may never want to fly again

People are bringing more firearms onto flights than ever before: the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it confiscated 67 firearms from airline passengers in the week that ended Sept. 18, a new weekly record.

But that won’t come as a surprise if you’ve been following the TSA’s Instagram account, which launched in 2013 and has over 343,000 followers.

Some of the craziest things people tried to sneak in to their bags include throwing stars, inert grenades, and in some cases, an old bazooka round.

Check out all the horrifying weapons people tried to bring along on their flight.

Loaded firearm Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'This loaded firearm was discovered in a carry-on bag at the Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport (PHX). This is one of the 67 firearms discovered in carry-on bags last week. While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage, as long as you meet the packing guidelines: bit.ly/travelingwithfirearms.' Throwing knives Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'These throwing knives and holster were discovered in a carry-on bag at the Austin -- Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). While all knives are prohibited from being transported in carry-on bags, they may be packed in checked baggage.' An axe Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'These were discovered recently in carry-on bags at the MBS International Airport (MBS), and Dallas Love Field (DAL). Hatchets and all tools longer than seven inches must be placed in checked baggage.' Push daggers concealed underneath shoes Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'These push daggers were discovered concealed underneath the insoles of a pair of shoes last week at the Port Columbus International Airport (CMH). Knives are always prohibited from carry-on property, and concealed knives can lead to arrest and fines.' Belt of ammo Instagram/TSA TSA: 'This belt of ammo was discovered several years ago in a carry-on bag at the Richmond International Airport (RIC). Ammo may be transported in your checked baggage as long as it's securely packed in fibre (such as cardboard), wood or metal boxes or other packaging specifically designed to carry small amounts of ammunition. Read more: bit.ly/travelingwithfirearms.' Firearm components concealed in a Lego box Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'The following items were discovered concealed inside a sealed Lego box at Ft. Lauderdale (FLL): three AR 15/M 16 bolt firing groups to include bolt carrier, bolt, bolt key, firing pin, bolt cam pin & firing pin retaining pin, three assault rifle flash suppressors, and nearly 100 rifle sights. While firearm components are permitted in checked baggage, they are never permitted in carry-on bags.' Bear repellent Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'Pictured here are 9 of the 12 cans of bear mace that were discovered this week in carry-on bags around the nation. Eight were discovered at Anchorage (ANC), two at Billings (BIL) and the remainder at Oakland (OAK) and Seattle (SEA). Bear repellent is prohibited in the cabin of an aircraft. You can pack bear repellent in your checked bag if the volume is less than four ounces and if it has less than a two per cent active ingredient of either CS or CN. Most bear repellents exceed these limitations.' Inert artillery round Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'This inert artillery round was discovered in a checked bag last week at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). Three flights were delayed for more than two hours while explosives specialists determined whether the round was live or not.' Bazooka round Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'June 2012 - After an alarm on checked baggage at Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), TSA Officers discovered an old military bazooka round. Not knowing if this was live or inert, law enforcement officers established a 100-foot perimeter around the item and evacuated the baggage area and terminals near the item. An explosive ordinance disposal team later deemed the item inert. In the end, 5 flights were delayed over an hour, affecting many passengers.' All kinds of knives Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'All of these knives were discovered in carry-bags across the nation last week at TSA checkpoints. While knives are always prohibited in carry-on bags, they are permitted to be transported in check baggage.' Inert grenades Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'These grenades were all discovered last week at airports around the nation. While our officers have discovered live grenades in the past, these were inert and replicas.

So, what's the big deal if they're not real? Inert/replica grenades can look very real on the X-ray monitor, and TSA officers don't know if they're real until explosives detection professionals, along with law enforcement, remove them from the X-ray tunnel and inspect the item. Safety precautions will most likely cause a closure of the checkpoint/checked bag screening area and lead to missed and delayed flights. Grenades, inert or otherwise, are prohibited from both carry-on and checked bags.' Throwing stars Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'These throwing stars and throwing knife were all discovered in carry-on bags. Clockwise from the top left, they were discovered at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Houston William P. Hobby Airport. All martial arts weapons are prohibited in carry-on bags.' Swords Instagram.com/TSA TSA: 'These swords were discovered in a carry-on bag (guitar case) at the #SaltLakeCity (#SLC) International Airport in June of 2012.'

