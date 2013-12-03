The TSA Found A Stun Gun Disguised As An Old Mobile Phone

In the last week of November, TSA officials around the country found 34 firearms, 27 of which were loaded, and 6 of which had rounds chambered. That’s a pretty standard haul for the agency, but another discovery caught our eye.

In its Week in Review blog post, the TSA says it found 22 stun guns in carry-on bags, including one disguised as an old mobile phone. The Chinese-made “Kelin K95” may look like a phone, but it can deliver quite a shock. It’s pictured on the top right, along with the rest of the stun guns discovered this week:

Another interesting TSA find in late November was this gun stored in checked luggage, but without any regard for the rules on proper packaging. TSA rules say a firearm must be in a locked, hard-sided container. This one, found at Washington Dulles International Airport, was just wrapped in tinfoil and put in a cardboard box:

