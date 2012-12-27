The TSA Found 3 Saw Blades In A Man's iPad Case, Then Let Him Board His Flight

TSA agents at Dulles International Airport discovered three saw blades a man had hidden in his iPad case on Friday, a TSA spokesperson said via Twitter today. Once the agents confiscated the blades, they let the man board his flight.



Asked on Twitter if the man was fined or charged at the airport, the spokesperson replied:

Nope. Once we detected the blades, he voluntarily surrendered the items and we sent him on his way. — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) December 26, 2012

While hiding saw blades seem a forgivable offence, guns are a different matter. Earlier today, @TSAmedia_LisaF tweeted:

Goshen, NY, man arrested by PAPD at EWR this morning with firearm that TSA detected at the checkpoint. Man was ticketed to fly to PHX. — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) December 26, 2012

Here’s the photo of the hidden saw blades:

Photo: TSA

