The TSA Found 3 Saw Blades In A Man's iPad Case, Then Let Him Board His Flight

Alex Davies

TSA agents at Dulles International Airport discovered three saw blades a man had hidden in his iPad case on Friday, a TSA spokesperson said via Twitter today. Once the agents confiscated the blades, they let the man board his flight.

Asked on Twitter if the man was fined or charged at the airport, the spokesperson replied:

While hiding saw blades seem a forgivable offence, guns are a different matter. Earlier today, @TSAmedia_LisaF tweeted:

Here’s the photo of the hidden saw blades:

tsa ipad saw blades

Photo: TSA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.