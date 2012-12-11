The TSA Found A Rocket Launcher And 40 Stun Guns Last Week

Photo: TSA

The Transportation Security Administration found an expended AT-4 rocket launcher in a checked bag at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.In the Week in Review post on the TSA blog, Bob Burns also noted the discovery of an 8-inch knife hidden in a cane, a twist on the surprisingly common sword cane motif.



The most impressive statistic from this week’s report, issued on Friday, is the 40 stun guns found on carry-on bags around the country.

A man at JFK in New York had 26 stun guns in his bag. Another passenger had seven in his bag in Boston; apparently they were Christmas presents.

In the post’s “What Not to Say at an Airport” section, Burns noted a traveller at Newark told a gate agent:

“If you don’t want another terrorist attack, I better make this flight.”

