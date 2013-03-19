A Woman Told Airport Security She Had An Atomic Bomb In Her Bag

TSA agents found a live smoke grenade in a carry-on bag.

Photo: TSA

A woman at Luis Munoz Marin International airport in San Juan told a gate agent she was carrying an atomic bomb last week.According to the TSA’s blog, “She had to explain to Puerto Rico Port Authority Police, FBI, and TSA that she was just joking.”



The most recent “Week in Review” — the TSA’s roundup of the banned and strange items found at security checkpoints around the country — noted officers found a live smoke grenade under the lining of a passenger’s carry-on bag at Washington Dulles airport.

The week’s haul also included 21 firearms (all but one were loaded), and a flare gun with six flares.

