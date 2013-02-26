TSA Agents In San Diego Found A Knife Hidden In A Passenger's Shoe

The TSA’s requirement that all travellers take off their shoes before going through the metal detector or “nude” body scanners yielded a surprising find earlier this month, when a small knife was discovered inside the sole of a shoe.



The 3 1/2-inch double edged knife was found on February 15, at San Diego International Airport, according to the TSA Blog.

That week, TSA agents also discovered a loaded magazine hidden under the handle of a carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport in Virginia.

Around the country, they discovered 26 firearms (24 were loaded).

Here’s the concealed knife:

Photo: TSA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.