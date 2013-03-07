Former TSA Chief Is Advocating 'Battle Axes, Machetes' Being Brought On aeroplanes

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In the wake of TSA policy changes loosening restrictions on small knives, bats, and golf clubs carried onto aeroplanes, the former head of the security agency is advocating for battle axes and machetes as well.Kip Hawley told CNN:



“They ought to let everything on that is sharp and pointy. Battle axes, machetes … bring anything you want that is pointy and sharp because while you may be able to commit an act of violence, you will not be able to take over the plane. It is as simple as that,” he said.

Yes, that’s right. And he apparently wasn’t joking, instead saying that officers should focus on bombs and toxins instead of knives to smooth the security line. He continued:

“I really believe it. What are you going to do when you get on board with a battle ax? And you pull out your battle ax and say I’m taking over the aeroplane. You may be able to cut one or two people, but pretty soon you would be down in the aisle and the battle ax would be used on you.”

Hawley was the head of the TSA during the George W. Bush administration from mid-2005 until early-2009.

