TSA Caves On Getting Up To The Bathroom In The Last Hour

savour it folks! For one day only, reason appears to be winning out. First the TSA caved on its dumb ban of jetBlue’s (JBLU) live TV, and now it’s caved on getting up to go to the bathroom (or move around) in the last hour.



Canadian airline WestJet (via Flightblogger) just tweeted the news.

Also, why do we keep getting news from Canadian airlines?

