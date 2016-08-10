We attended the explosives course that trains TSA agents to detect improvised bombs

Despite recent complaints about TSA security wait times, the organisation is there for our protection. We got an inside look at an IED range demonstration, which is a required course taken by trainees at the TSA Academy located at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia.

The course is designed to teach the trainees how to recognise improvised explosive devices, and to grasp the destructive power they have.

