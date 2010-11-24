TSA Body Scanning Is The Second Biggest Story This Week

Terrorism and homeland security coverage took up 10% of the total newshole and 15% of the coverage on the cable networks between November 15 – 21, according to the Project for Excellence in Journalism’s News Coverage Index. This coverage chiefly revolved around the public outcry that the TSA’s new frisking and x-ray procedures are too invasive.



The press has been accused of blowing the TSA passenger encounters “wildly out of proportion,” turning the story into a “junk journalism epidemic.”

The number three story continued to be the midterm elections, followed by the conflict in Afghanistan, largely devoted to the medal of honour awards ceremony. Rounding out the top five was the congressional ethics hearings of New York Rep. Charlie Rangel, the first House member in nearly 30 years to be recommended for censure.

Despite being out of the media glare for much of the past week, Barack Obama was still the biggest newsmaker, followed by Rangel. In happier news, Prince William and Kate Middleton were the number three and four biggest newsmakers, respectively. Guantanamo detainee Ahmed Ghailani was the fifth biggest newsmaker last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.