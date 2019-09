The folks at ReasonTV produced this short TSA parody video, but it makes a compelling point — the rules surrounding what you can and can’t bring aboard an aeroplane are arbitrary and inconsistent.

Just to be clear, while the rules in the video are real, this is not an official TSA video. The star of the video is an actor.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

