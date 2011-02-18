TSA Agents Caught Stealing $40,000 Cash From Passenger's Bag

Photo: AP

Two Transportation Security Administration employees were caught stealing $40,000 cash from a passenger’s bag at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday. The agents, identified as Davon Webb, 30 and Persad Coumar, 44, were later arrested and police have confirmed the men have stolen before at the busy airport.



Webb and Coumar will be charged Thursday with grand larceny, possession of stolen property and official misconduct according to a Reuters report.

Police have been on to the two thieves since January 30 when a fellow TSA agent informed police that the men had stolen cash. According to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown, Coumar allegedly came across the pile of cash when he X-rayed a passenger’s bag. Coumar informed Webb, who then allegedly placed tape on the bag to mark it.

Coumar later found the bag, snatched some cash from it and took the money home. Police made a visit to the homes of Coumar and Webb, where they discovered about $40,000 hidden. The men came clean and have admitted to stealing before and making off with roughly $160,000.

Both men were fired from the TSA (obviously). TSA spokeswoman Ann David commented on the incident, “We will move swiftly and decisively to end the federal careers of any employee who engages in illegal activity on the job.”

